Ft. Mitchell - Terry W. Hicks, 55 of Ft. Mitchell passed away June 5, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Edgewood. He is survived by his dear son Ryan Hicks, beloved parents Jimmie and Ida (nee Lovelace) Hicks and several Uncles, Aunts and Cousins. Services will be private. Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport serving the family.









