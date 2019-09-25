Services
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
1833 Petersburg Rd
Hebron, KY 41048
(859) 431-1718
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME
HEBRON, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME
HEBRON, OH
View Map
Terry W. Masters Obituary
Terry W. Masters

Hebron - Terry Wayne Masters, 73, of St. Petersburg, FL and formerly of Hebron passed away Thursday, September 19th. After retiring from Trans World Airlines as a Ramp Agent at the Cincinnati/N. KY International Airport, Terry went to work for the Boone Co. Water District as the Field Manager. He was a graduate of Boone Co. High School and he served during Vietnam as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army and he was a member of Boone Post #4 American Legion, Florence. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon E. and Edna (Simpson) Masters. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Mary Kay (Goodridge) Masters; sons, Shawn Masters and Jamie R. Masters and his spouse, Stephanie (Newman) Masters and grandsons, Tyler Shawn Wayne Masters and Logan Scott Masters. Visitation will be 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm Friday, September 27th at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, HEBRON. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be in Hebron Lutheran Cemetery, Hebron. Memorials are suggested to: Suncoast Hospice, 3050 1st Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 25, 2019
