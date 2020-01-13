Services
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-7844
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
3:00 PM
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
Thelma Barry


1932 - 2020
Thelma Barry Obituary
Thelma Barry

Alexandria - Thelma Elizabeth Barry 87, of Alexandria, Ky, passed away on January 11th, 2020 at the River Valley Nursing Home in Butler, KY. She was born May 6th, 1932 to her parents Archie and Nannie. She worked many years as a Home Healthcare Giver and past employee of the Campbell County Golf Course. Thelma was also a member of Persimmon Grove Baptist Church. Thelma was preceded in death by her husbands Vance McClanahan and Bill Barry, son, Arthur (Mack) McClanahan, and siblings; Paul Utter, Frank Utter, Cliff York, Charles York, Harry York, & Hazel Koher.

She is survived by her children; Phyllis (Tom) Manor, Richard McClanahan, Mary (Tim) Hubbard, Nina (Steve) Schwalbach and Agnes (Dennis) Kramer. Along with 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home in Alexandria on Tuesday January 14th, 2019 from 12-3pm. The funeral service will begin at 3pm and the burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Grants Lick. Memorials are suggested to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or River Valley Nursing Home Activity Fund, 305 Taylor St., Butler, KY 41005.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
