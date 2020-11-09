1/1
Thelma Brown Dearing Brannock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thelma Brown Dearing Brannock

Cincinnati - Thelma Brown Dearing Brannock, 99, of Cincinnati, loving wife of the late Ralph Garrett Brannock for 78 years, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at The Lodge Care Center in Loveland, Ohio.

Born February 3, 1921 in Winchester, Kentucky to the late Rev. Charles & Grace Blount Dearing, she was a graduate of Berry High School, a longtime secretary for several manufacturing firms and a devoted member of the Sharonville United Methodist Church. Thelma and Ralph loved traveling to the beach.

Surviving are 4 nieces: Lynda Harvey, of Loveland, Ohio, Peggy Ann Cornelius, of Chicago, Illinois, Lisa (Jay) Holt, of Williamstown, and Robin (Jerry) Hill, of Berry; and 2 nephews: Danny (Alisa) Brannock, of Berry, and Larry (Pudge) Hundley, of Florence.

Also preceding her in death were 3 brothers, Russell, Charles & Paul Thomas Dearing; 3 sisters: Ruth Johnson, Ella Mae Sheehan and Louise Hundley; a niece, Linda Prather; and a nephew, Wayne Hundley.

A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in the Paris Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of one's choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home. www.drakefuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved