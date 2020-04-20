|
Thelma Busch
Covington - Thelma Busch, 93, of Covington, passed away Sunday April 19, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood. She was a member of St. Ann Church in West Covington. Thelma was a retired hostess with The White Horse Tavern in Park Hills and enjoyed playing bingo and cards. In moments like this, the pain of losing Thelma is exacerbated by being in this frightening time. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Busch and parents, Garner and Mae Ponzer Reed. Survivors include son, John Robert Busch; grandson, Zachary Martin Busch; niece, Katherine Ann Hein; nephew, Butch Cook and several other nieces and nephews. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, COVINGTON is serving the family. Memorials are suggested to the , 3725 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring, KY 41076. Online guest book at www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020