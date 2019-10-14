|
|
Thelma Enzweiler
Newport - Thelma M. (nee: Steffen) Enzweiler, 83, of Newport, KY passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was a dedicated wife. loving mother, and devoted "Mimi" to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was eager to give of herself in service to her family, friends, church and community. Through her illness Mom grew in grace. She never gave up hope of recovery and going home to John. As a constant source of courage and inspiration, she encouraged us all to be better people. She made us laugh loud and often. Her faith comforted her and she offered her suffering up for the sake of others. Despite her declining health, her family never left her presence without receiving a traced cross on their forehead, a "God Bless You", and a "Be Careful". She will be greatly missed. Thelma was born January 9, 1936 in Newport, KY to the late Joseph Steffen and Clara (nee: Grau) Steffen. Thelma is survived by her loving Husband of 63 years, John D. Enzweiler, Sons, Jay (Linda) Enzweiler, Joseph G. (Mary) Enzweiler, Daughters, Joni (Jason) Farrow, Jeanne (Larry) Gross, Grandchildren, John (Jessica) Enzweiler, Michael (Maria) Enzweiler, Katie (Paul) DeNeve, Alex & Abigail Enzweiler, Claire Farrow, Joe & Tony Gross, Great Grandchildren, Myla, Mikey & Addison Enzweiler, her in-laws Fern Snowball, Vera Meyers, Ray and Marilyn Enzweiler and her Sister, Mary Schneider whose friendship and dedication to one another was like no other. Thelma is also preceded in death by many siblings and in laws of the Enzweiler and Steffen families. Visitation 9:30 am to 11:00 am, Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Holy Spirit Parish, 825 Washington Ave., Newport, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am the church, with Msgr. William F. Cleves, officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the Holy Spirit Parish, 825 Washington Avenue, Newport, KY 41071 or Newport Central Catholic High School, 13 Carothers Road, Newport, KY 41071. Dobbling, Muhelenkamp & Erschell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019