Anderson Twp. - Thelma "Toni" Gallo (nee Ionna) age 79 of Anderson Twp., died February 4, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert N. Gallo, devoted mother of Stephen (Jennifer) Gallo, loving grandmother of Bryan Doley, and dear sister of Sylvia Ionna and the late Bob Ionna. Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 7820 Beechmont Ave., on Thursday, February 7th at 10:30 am. Friends may visit at the church on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 am. If desired, memorial may be directed to Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio, 7162 Reading Rd., Suite 600, Cincinnati, OH. 45237. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 5, 2019