Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-5500
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Therese Church
Southgate, KY
View Map
Newport - Thelma Gertrude Herman (nee Wolfzorn), 91, of Newport, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by Father, Wilbert Wolfzorn, Mother, Anna Wolfzorn (nee Wagner), Siblings, Mildred Ball, Virginia Lankheit, Wilbert Wolfzorn and Norbert "Butch" Wolfzorn. Thelma is survived by her Daughter, Teresa A. Meyers, Sons, Jim (Peggy) Herman and Bill (Melanie) Herman, Sister, Betty Roach, Brother, Vernon "Moach" Wolfzorn, 3 grandchildren, Eric, David & Amy and 2 great grandchildren, Lucy & Max.. Visitation 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Fort Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 am Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the St. Therese Church, Southgate, Kentucky. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the PO Box 15120 Chicago, IL 60693 . Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell funeral home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 29, 2019
