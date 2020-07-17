1/1
Thelma J. Ilhardt
1929 - 2020
Thelma J. Ilhardt

(September 25, 1929 - July 16, 2020) Mrs. Thelma Janet (nee Craver) Ilhardt passed away quietly on Thursday July 16, 2020 at age 90. Thelma was born in Mifflinville PA., and a past resident of Erlanger KY, and Cincinnati Ohio. She was blessed with the love of many friends and relatives. Friends may visit at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Mon. July 20, from 10-11 AM. Funeral Service is Private. Interment in Mt. Moriah Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to American Diabetes Association.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
