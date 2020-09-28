1/
Thelma M. Hine
Thelma M. Hine

(nee Helcher) beloved wife of the late Paul Hine, loving mother of Sandra (Mason) Seevers and Richard (Barbara) Hine, grandmother of 6 and 14 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild, sister of the late Melvin and Dale Helcher. Sunday, September 27, 2020, age 91. Family will be outside on Thursday from 10 AM until 11 AM at Miamitown Church of Christ 6670 St. Rt. 128 (45041) to greet friends as you process through in your car. The procession will start on Mill St. and circle around to the back of church. We suggest you display a sign with your names. A basket will be provided if you would like to drop a note to the family. You can also leave a condolence at www.vittstermeranderson.com. Services will be private. Memorials may be made to Christian Village at Mt. Healthy.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
