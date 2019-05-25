|
|
Thelma Roll
Fairfax - (nee Foust). Age 101. Passed away May 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Roll. Devoted mother of Jeannine (Rod) Roll. Friends may greet the family at St. Cecilia Church, 3105 Madison Rd., Oakley, OH 45209 on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 10am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Council of the Blind of Ohio-Greater Cincinnati Chapter, P.O. Box 11114, Cincinnati, OH 45211. See vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 25, 2019