Services
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-1730
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Church
Fort Thomas, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Rust
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Rust


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Thelma Rust Obituary
Thelma Rust

Alexandria - Thelma Mary Rust, 95, of Fort Thomas, formerly of Alexandria, passed away on October 28, 2019 at Carmel Manor Nursing Home in Fort Thomas, KY. Born on April 6, 1924 to the late John and Othilia Post in Norwood, Ohio. Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence R. Rust and son, William Rust. She is survived by her children, Larry (Marsha) Rust, daughter-in-law Christina Rust, Jeff (Jo Anne) Rust, John (Cheryl) Rust, Marty (Jeff) Sizemore, Jim (Sheila) Rust, Ann Rust, 11 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. Thelma, along with her husband, owned and operated the Ole Dinner Bell in Southgate, KY from 1947-1990. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alexandria, KY. Visitation 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Sunday, November 3, at Dobbling Funeral Home, (106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave) Fort Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 am Monday, November 4, at St. Thomas Church, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Burial will take place at Mother of God Cemetery Covington, Kentucky. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family. Memorials are suggested to Carmel Manor Nursing Home, 100 Carmel Manor Rd., Fort Thomas, KY 41075.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now