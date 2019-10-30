|
Thelma Rust
Alexandria - Thelma Mary Rust, 95, of Fort Thomas, formerly of Alexandria, passed away on October 28, 2019 at Carmel Manor Nursing Home in Fort Thomas, KY. Born on April 6, 1924 to the late John and Othilia Post in Norwood, Ohio. Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence R. Rust and son, William Rust. She is survived by her children, Larry (Marsha) Rust, daughter-in-law Christina Rust, Jeff (Jo Anne) Rust, John (Cheryl) Rust, Marty (Jeff) Sizemore, Jim (Sheila) Rust, Ann Rust, 11 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. Thelma, along with her husband, owned and operated the Ole Dinner Bell in Southgate, KY from 1947-1990. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alexandria, KY. Visitation 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Sunday, November 3, at Dobbling Funeral Home, (106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave) Fort Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 am Monday, November 4, at St. Thomas Church, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Burial will take place at Mother of God Cemetery Covington, Kentucky. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family. Memorials are suggested to Carmel Manor Nursing Home, 100 Carmel Manor Rd., Fort Thomas, KY 41075.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019