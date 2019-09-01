|
|
Thelma "Ree" Stein
Independence - Thelma "Ree" Marie Stein, age 81, of Independence, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late Leroy and Hazel (Donahue) Kumler. Thelma enjoyed sewing, reading, spending time with her friends, and her beloved dog, Gracie. However, her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of St. Barbara's Catholic Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Lawrence Stein; daughter, Donna Robinson; and her sister, Joyce Beck. Thelma was the devoted and loving mother of her children, Theresa and George Darby, Laura and John Scheben, Dianna and Dave Shafer, and Brent Robinson; 14 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 6:00PM until 7:30PM at St. Barbara's Catholic Church, 4042 Turkeyfoot Rd, Erlanger, KY 41018. A Memorial Mass will take place immediately following visitation at 7:30PM at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Thelma's name to Lovesome Stables, 250 Boltz Lake Road, Dry Ridge, KY 41035. Lovesome Stables Equine-therapy provides therapeutic horseback riding for children and adults in Northern Kentucky. For directions or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.chambersandgrubbs.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 1, 2019