THELMA STRINGER
Covington - Thelma Marie Stringer, 91 years of age, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 surrounded by family. Thelma was born on February 14, 1928 in Somerset, KY to the late Albert and Onie Edwards. Thelma met the love of her life, the late Raymond C. Stringer on November 24, 1945 in Pineville, KY. Thelma was a homemaker and also worked at Booth Hospital, Duro Paper Bags, Beau Brummell Ties, and later retired after 27 years from the U.S. Shoe Corporation. Thelma volunteered for the Salvation Army in Harlan, KY in 1954 becoming a Soldier in 1957. As Solider she held many Local Officer Positions in Harlan, Covington and Newport, KY; including Home League Secretary, Young People's Sergeant Major, Corps Treasure, Sunday School Teacher, and Songster. Throughout her entire life she found great joy in helping others in any way that she could. She also enjoyed sewing and quilting. She is survived by her daughter, Major Sherrie B. Klemanski (Frank) of Georgetown, KY; son, Stanley D. Stringer (Jennia) of Florence, KY; granddaughters, Stephanie FitzGerald (Sean) and Susan Schumacher; grandsons, Jeremy Klemanski (Lauran), Jonathan Klemanski, and Philip Klemanski; great granddaughters, Emma Klemanski, Jillian Klemanski, Erin Klemanski, Liliana Klemanski, Stella Klemanski, Katie FitzGerald, Bridget FitzGerald, Laney Schumacher and Allie Schumacher as well as her great grandsons, James FitzGerald and Maxwell Klemanski. She also leaves behind her dear sister, Yvonne Rogers. Thelma is preceded in death by her brothers, Fount, Cleve and Don Edwards; sisters, Blanche Robertson and Helen Dykes and grandson, James Martin. Visitation will take place on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Stith Funeral Home 7500 US Hwy 42, Florence, KY 41042. Services will begin at 1:00 p.m. and burial will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger. Memorial donations can be made in Thelma's honor to the Salvation Army 1806 Scott Blvd, Covington, KY 41014 or to Saint Elizabeth Foundation/Hospice 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com
