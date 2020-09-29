1/1
Theodora Ann (Thesken) Schubert
Theodora Ann Schubert (nee Thesken)

Cincinnati - beloved wife of the late William Schubert. Loving sister of the late George, Earl, Bill Thesken, Catharine Schneider and Clara Dreyer. Amazing aunt to generations of nieces and nephews. Teddy went to St. Clare grade school, Hughes High School, and met the love of her life while working at the Wm. Powell Company. She holds a special place in countless hearts and will truly be missed. Teddy passed away on Sunday, September 27, at the age of 98. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Ave., College Hill, on Friday, October 2, from 9-10 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Clare Church, 1443 Cedar Ave., 45224 at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Clare Church or Mt. Healthy Christian Village. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
