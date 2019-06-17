Services
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
Theodore Cwiok
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
The Community of the Good Shepherd Church
8815 E. Kemper Road
Cincinnati, OH
Theodore "Ted" Cwiok


Cincinnati - 70, passed away June 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Rosemary (nee Kovach) Cwiok; devoted father of Ted (Chrissy) Cwiok and Courtney (Andrew) Simon; loving grandfather of Kyle & Gracie Magee and Sophia & Margo Simon; dear brother of Diane Huth and Joe Cwiok. Visitation TODAY, Monday, June 17, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Rd., Mason, OH 45040. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Good Shepherd Church, 8815 E Kemper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249.Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further details.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 17, 2019
