Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 11:45 PM
Sharon Woods Lakeside Lodge
4661 E. Kemper Rd
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Cincinnati - Theodore H. "Teddy" Finesman beloved husband of Ann J. Finesman (nee Jackson) devoted father of Jayna (Daniel) Ely, dear Pappy of Brett Finesman and Kaitlyn Ely, caring brother-in-law of Dan (Mike) Jackson, Dave (Sandy) Jackson, and Marty (Ricky) Barnes, also survived by many nieces and nephews. May 15, 2019. Age 75 years. Residence Anderson Twp. A Memorial Gathering at Sharon Woods Lakeside Lodge 4661 E. Kemper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45241 on Fri. May 24, from 4 PM to 12 (Midnight). Memorials to the . T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 19, 2019
