Florence - Theodore "Ted" Houston, 84, of Florence, KY passed away on Sat., April 18, 2020.

He was born in Covington, KY on April 24, 1935 to the late Ralph and Geneva Houston (nee Huntsman).

In addition to Ted's parents he was preceded in death by his Daughter, Peggy Jane Kohorst and three brothers, Nathan Houston, Ralph K. Houston and Ronald Houston.

Mr. Houston was a volunteer firefighter, he flew and had a passion for Cessna Airplanes and was a member of the Fuel Injector Hot Rod Club. He was a welder at Spaulding Lighting having retired after working there for many years. He also was a screener at the Airport prior to 9/11.

Ted is survived by his beloved and adoring wife of 65 years, Carol Jean Houston (nee Dailey); two loving daughters, Connie Jo Dedden and Nancy Jae Houston; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren as well as a host of other family members and friends all of whom will cherish his memory.

There will be a Private Service followed by burial for the Immediate Family.

Funeral Services have been entrusted to Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Northern Kentucky Chapel, 4350 Dixie Highway, Erlanger, Kentucky 41018. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.NewcomerCincinnati.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020
