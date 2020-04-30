Theodore J. "Teddy" Sentker
1971 - 2020
Theodore "Teddy" J. Sentker, Jr.

- - Theodore "Teddy" J. Sentker, Jr., loving father of Olivia & Ella, dear son of Ted & Lori Sentker, Sr., brother of Anne Sentker (Brian) Davis, Joe (Natasha nee Wolfson) Sentker. Loving uncle of Cameron, Morgan, Walter & Jens. Former husband of Lori (nee Stufft) Sentker. www.rohdefuneral.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
