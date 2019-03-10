|
|
Theodore Knippenberg
Harrison, OH - Knippenberg, Theodore "Theo" age 64, of Harrison, Ohio passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019. He was born on February 23, 1955 to the late William James and Mary Versie Knippenberg (nee Hadley). He was preceded in death by his brothers, William Knippenberg and Steven Knippenberg. Theo is survived by his beloved sister, Barbara (Jim) Dageforde; brothers, Robert (Connie) Knippenberg and Virgil Kenneth (Debbie) Knippenberg; and a host of other family members and friends. www.NewcomerCincinnati.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019