Park Hills - Theodore McEntee, 78, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. He was a retired Elevator Mechanic for the U.S. Postal Service and a member of Sts. Boniface & James Church in Ludlow. Survivors include his son, Steven McEntee; daughters, Laura Ann Bennett and Amy C. McEntee; brothers, Thomas and Timothy McEntee; sisters, Marilynn McEntee and Sister Mary Noella and 2 grandchildren. To protect the wellness of family and friends, a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial and reception will be held after COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
