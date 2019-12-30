|
Theresa A. Kemper
West Chester - Theresa A. Kemper (nee Gruber), age 64 years, passed away on Saturday morning, December 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Chris Kemper for 40 years. Dear mother of Andrew Kemper and Rebecca (Todd) Roy. Loving grandmother of Harvey Roy. Daughter of the late Henry and Irene Gruber. Devoted sister of Hank (Dana) Gruber, Matthew Gruber, Marianne (Dennis) Harsley, Joseph (Sue) Gruber, Betsy (Bruce) Nelson, Christopher (Phyllis) Gruber, Diane (Michael) St. Arnold, Nicholas (Joni) Gruber and Stephen (Cammie) Gruber. Also survived by many brothers and sisters in law in the Kemper family; nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Thursday, January 2 from 5-8 PM. Memorial Mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Church, 9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, West Chester, OH (45069) on Friday at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired; Cincinnati Children's Hospital or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Condolences may be left for the family at neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019