Theresa Ann "Tess" Jackson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa "Tess"

Ann Jackson

Theresa "Tess" Ann Jackson (Nee: Tonne) beloved wife of the late Edward Jackson. Loving mother of Mike (Deb) Jackson, Kevin (the late Paula) Jackson and Mary (Paul) Kenkel. Devoted grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of thirteen. Dear sister of four and preceded in death by four siblings. Also survived by numerous other family and friends.

Passed away on May 1, 2020 at the age of 85 years.

Private Services will be held. If so desired memorials may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society of Our Lady of Victory Church, 810 Neeb Road, 45233. RADEL FUNERAL HOME, 451-8800 serving the family. www.radelfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 4 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 451-8800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved