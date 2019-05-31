Services
Nativity Church
5935 Pandora Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45213
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Church of the Nativity of Our Lord
5935 Pandora Avenue
Cincinnati, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Nativity of Our Lord
5935 Pandora Avenue
Cincinnati, OH
Theresa Behringer

Cincinnati - On Tuesday, May 28, 2019, Theresa (Terri) Elizabeth Behringer (nee Mack) passed away at the age of 66 years. Terri will be forever remembered by her husband and best friend Brad and their children, Tina and Brian (Kelly); by their grandchildren, Tori, Adam, Naomi, and Aiden; by her great-grandchild (GG) Aaliyah; and by her siblings, Kathleen, Joseph (Pat), and Michael (Heidi). Terri will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Betty Mack. Terri Lived her entire life in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was active in the theater, having performed as an actor/singer and serving as makeup artist in numerous plays; she was also active in the music program at Nativity School. She was an active soccer and softball player/coach, gardener, and shopper. She passed away from this world surrounded by her loving family. A visitation will be held Monday, June 2, at 9AM, and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Terri at 10:00 at Church of the Nativity of Our Lord, 5935 Pandora Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45213. Donations may be made in the name of Terri Berringer to the Nativity School Music Program, 5936 Ridge Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45213. Special thanks to Jewish Hospital and Hospice of Cincinnati staff, and to family, neighbors, and friends. Condolences may be shared on our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 31, 2019
