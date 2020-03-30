|
Sister Theresa Calviello, SFP
Our beloved Sister, quietly passed into the heart of God on March 30th, 2020 at the age of 83. Born in Brooklyn, New York to Vincent and Grace Calviello, raised with her brother Vincent. All of whom are deceased. She joined the Franciscan Sisters of the Poor in 1955, professing Perpetual Profession in 1963. Over the years, she ministered in health care in dietary, housekeeping and eventually in nursing. She spent over 30 years as a nurse at St. Mary Hospital in Hoboken, NJ ministering in the hospital and outpatient clinic where all experienced her goodness and kindness. Sr. Theresa was a people person, she faithfully maintained relationships by written notes or by phone and came to know most everyone as "friend". She relocated from Warwick, NY to Cincinnati in 2017 where she gave of her goodness freely to all. In most recent years, she devoted her time to prayer and being a healing presence to all she met. She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her Sisters, the Franciscan Sisters of the Poor, Judy Calviello her sister-in-law, Susan Calviello (Terry) her niece and her nephew David Calviello (Amanda) and family, and countless friends. A private Wake and Liturgy of Resurrection will be held at St. Clare Chapel. In lieu of flowers, kindly direct donations to: Franciscan Ministries, 110 Compton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45215.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020