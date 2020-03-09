Services
Moore Family Funeral Homes
225 Spring St
Batavia, OH 45103
(513) 732-2221
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Moore Family Funeral Homes
225 Spring St
Batavia, OH 45103
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
140 N. 6th St.
Batavia, OH
View Map
Theresa Catherine Kreinest

Amelia - March 6, 2020, age 102. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Melvin Kreinest. Cherished mother of Rose Ann (Stanley) Burch and the late Joyce (Mike) Weiss. Proud grandmother to Christine Hatfield, Connie Burch, Brian (Kelly) Burch, Jason (Renee) Weiss and Sam (Kristin) Weiss. Great-grandmother to Max, Charlie, Cati, Nathan, Kyle, Ashley, Landen and Marley. Visitation Friday, March 13, 2020 8 AM to 9:30 AM at Moore Family Funeral Home, 225 Spring St., Batavia, OH. 10 AM Mass, following visitation, at Holy Trinity Church, 140 N. 6th St., Batavia, OH. Burial Gate of Heaven. Memorials may be directed to Holy Trinity Church or .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
