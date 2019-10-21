Services
Cincinnati - Theresa E. (nee Harig), loving mother of Jennifer Corry, Kristina (Ryan) Brodbeck and the late Christopher Corry. Devoted grandmother of Owen, Rosalie and Aurora. Dear sister of Brian (Alison) Harig and Lori (Mark) Litton. Also survived by many family and friends. Died Oct. 19, 2019. Age 58. Visitation Thursday, Oct. 24th from 5:00 - 7:00PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 5527 Cheviot Road (45247). Mass of Christian Burial Friday, Oct. 25th at 10:00AM at St. James the Greater Church 3565 Hubble Road (45247). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
