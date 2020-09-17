1/1
Theresa D. Kort
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa D. Kort

"Terry" beloved wife of George Kort, loving mother of Christine (Greg) Osbourne, Ellen (Bryan) Kelley and the late David (Bonnie-living) Kort, grandmother of Andrew, Anna, Jarred, Emily, Alex and Elena, sister of the late Connie Carter, sister-in-law of Habib (Mary) Kort and Luba (Raymond ) Kort, aunt of Gina Evans and Renee Anderson, Dimitri and Danny Kort. Passed away peacefully, Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at age 78. Visitation Friday, September 25, 2020, 9:30 AM til 10:30 AM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Rd. Funeral Mass to follow 11 AM at Our Lady of Victory Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Bayley, Hospice of Cincinnati or Alzheimer's Association. www.vittstermeranderson.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved