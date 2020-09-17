Theresa D. Kort
"Terry" beloved wife of George Kort, loving mother of Christine (Greg) Osbourne, Ellen (Bryan) Kelley and the late David (Bonnie-living) Kort, grandmother of Andrew, Anna, Jarred, Emily, Alex and Elena, sister of the late Connie Carter, sister-in-law of Habib (Mary) Kort and Luba (Raymond ) Kort, aunt of Gina Evans and Renee Anderson, Dimitri and Danny Kort. Passed away peacefully, Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at age 78. Visitation Friday, September 25, 2020, 9:30 AM til 10:30 AM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Rd. Funeral Mass to follow 11 AM at Our Lady of Victory Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Bayley, Hospice of Cincinnati
or Alzheimer's Association
. www.vittstermeranderson.com