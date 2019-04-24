|
Theresa Fratti Bowers
Cincinnati - Theresa "Terri" Fratti Bowers, age 77, passed away Feb. 22, 2019, beloved wife of over 50 years to Dick Bowers, devoted mother of Blake (Katherine) Bowers of Cinti, OH, Evan (Erin) Bowers of Decatur, GA & Nolan (Wanda) Bowers of Bloomfield, NJ, loving grandmother of Tyler, Quinn, Morgan, Julien & Cole Bowers, dear sister-in-law of Shelley Bowers Schweitzer and aunt of Meredith (Jon) Britt & Andrew (Jenna) Schweitzer. A Celebration of Life open to all friends and family will be held Saturday, April 27, 4:00-6:00 P.M. at the First Unitarian Church of Cincinnati, 536 Linton St., Cinti, OH 45219. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the UC Brain Tumor Center.Weilfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 24, 2019