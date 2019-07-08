Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
Theresa Niehaus Obituary
Theresa Niehaus

Delhi Twp. - (nee Stein) beloved wife of the late Harold R. Jr. "Habe", loving mother of Michael (Tricia) Niehaus and David (Amanda) Niehaus, grandmother of Derek, Maya, Lela, Ava and Kayli, sister of Bob Stein, Mary Beth (Tom) Campbell, Fred (Ann) Stein, Marti (Rick) Robers and Joe Stein, also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and in-laws. Saturday, July 6, 2019 age 65. Visitation Tuesday 8 AM until 9:30 AM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Rd. Funeral Mass to follow 10 AM at St. Dominic Church. Memorial donations can be made to the . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 8, 2019
