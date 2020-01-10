Services
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
5950 Kellogg Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45230
(513) 231-2000
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
5950 Kellogg Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
5950 Kellogg Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Theresa Noelle Walker Obituary
Theresa Noelle Walker

Cincinnati - Theresa Noelle Walker, 59 of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Hospice of Cincinnati-Twin Towers. Theresa is preceded in death by her partner, Barbara Head; parents, James and Nancy Taylor. She is survived by many cousins. A gathering of friends and family will take place on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 11 until the time of service at 1 at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home 5950 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, Oh 45230.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
