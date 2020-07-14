1/1
Theresa Reis
Theresa Reis

California - Theresa Ida (Kramer) Reis, 91 of California, KY passed away surrounded by her loving family on July 12, 2020. She was born at home in Alexandria, KY on April 12, 1929 to her parents Joe & Margaret (Pfefferman) Kramer. Theresa in her younger years worked at Gibson Greeting Cards and later on at Nelson's Green House. She was a lifelong farmer, loved to travel, square dance, playing cards, working puzzles and quietly saying the Rosary. She was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Church and Sts. Peter & Paul Senior Citizens. Theresa always loved nothing more than being with her family and loved the ole days of eating chicken with Jane & Howard. The past few months she enjoyed spending time with her great grandchildren watching them play and making her laugh.

She was preceded in death by her husband Art Reis in 2018. She leaves behind her sons; Bob (Sally) Reis, Mike (Teresa) Reis and Don (Jeannine) Reis. Her sisters; Rita Kramer (preceded), JoAnn (Frank) Williams (preceded), Jane (Howard) Reis (preceded), Dorothy (Frank) Enzweiler, Matilda (Leo) Bezold (preceded), Helen (Ronald, preceded) Reis, Rosemary (Allan) Bezold, and Agnes (Dennis,preceded) MacDonald. Brother, Joseph (Donna) Kramer. Grandchildren; Joe (Janie)Reis, Elizabeth (Bill) Delaney, Jeffrey Reis, and Rebecca (Philip) Geiman. Great Grandchildren; Brady, Grace, Natalie, Cate, Nathan, Genna, Jackson, Leah, Stella, Addison, Ella and Virginia. God Children; Donna Rebholz Rauch, Rhonda Reis Schabell, Carrie Carmack Cooper and Joe Kramer III.

A visitation will be held on Friday July 17, 2020 from 4 -6pm at Sts. Peter & Paul Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 6pm with burial immediately after. Memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice or the Sts. Peter & Paul School Endowment Fund. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cooper Funeral Home
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-7844
