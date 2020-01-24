|
Theresa "Terry" Richardson
Richardson, Theresa "Terry" (nee Klein), devoted wife of the late Fred Richardson, loving mother of Tom (Irene), Don (Carol), Rob (Kim) Richardson, the late Carol Dabbelt and son-in-law Dave (Kathy) Dabbelt, cherished grandmother of Amy Clyde, Kim (Ed Rottinghouse) Dabbelt ,Todd (Annie) Richardson, Kelly (Justin) Lyman, Nichole (Chris) Cotterell, Ryan (Shelby Rolfes, fiancée) Richardson, Brittany (Michael) Collins, Robby (Megan) Richardson, Katelynn Richardson, David Dabbelt and 22 great grandchildren, dear sister of Anna Meyer, the late Catherine Foran, Frank Klein and Albert Klein. Passed away January 23, 2020 at the age of 92. Visitation Tuesday, January 28, at St. Simon the Apostle Church, 825 Pontius Road, 9:30 AM until the celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , P.O.Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020