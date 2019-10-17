Services
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernard's Church
745 Derby Ave.
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernard's Church
745 Derby Ave
Theresa "Joan" Schuler


1938 - 2019
Theresa "Joan" Schuler Obituary
Theresa "Joan" Schuler

Cincinnati - SCHULER, Theresa "Joan", 80, passed away Oct. 15. Born Dec. 10, 1938, to Bernard and Mary (Ratermann) Schuler, Joan graduated from Our Lady of Angels High School (1956), was a member of the Sisters of St. Francis (1960-1968) and graduated from Marian College (1974). She was a dedicated member of St. Bernard's Church who loved animals especially cats. Survived by sister Rita Dooley, brother Greg (Patti) and sister-in-law Sandy, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; sisters Georgia, Berni, Carol and Martha; brothers Larry, Ed, Paul and Jim; and in-laws Caroline, Maureen and Charlie. Services are Saturday at St. Bernard's Church, 745 Derby Ave. Showing at 10 a.m., funeral mass at 11 a.m., reception following. Donations can be made to Ohio Alleycat Resource. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
