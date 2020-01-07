|
|
Theresa Stylinski
Taylor Mill - Theresa A. Stylinski. Passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the age of 64. Theresa is survived by her husband, Dale E. Stylinski; children, Caitlin (Micah) Hazelip, Brynn Stylinski and Adam (Jessica Montjoy) Stylinski; grandchildren, Isla and Emilia Hazelip; parents, Jeannine Steinborn and the late Charles Steinborn, Sr.; siblings, Debbie Gray, Connie Meyer, Nancy Fightmaster, Paula Mayberry, Lisa Deming and Charlie Steinborn; aunt, Mae Rotte and uncle, Don Griffin. Visitation Friday, January 10th from 5:00 - 8:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am Saturday, January 11th at St. Benedict Church 338 E. 17th St. Covington, KY 41014. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to the . Online condolences may be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020