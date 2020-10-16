1/1
Theresa W. Fleming
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa W. Fleming

Cincinnati - Theresa W. (nee Welage) Fleming, beloved wife of 56 years to the late Thomas D. Fleming; dear sister of Sr. Rose Ann Fleming; loving mother of Daniel (Melissa), Molly (Rod), Kevin (Cathy), Mary (Charles) Miller, Michael (Sarah); loving and adoring grandmother of 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She will be missed by loving nieces and nephews and many lifelong friends. Preceded in death by dear sister, Mary Lou Havlin. Theresa cherished her life with Tom and her family in Mt. Lookout and was a member of Our Lord Christ the King parish for 59 years, but never forgot her Norwood roots. Thursday, October 15, 2020. Age 87. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lord Christ the King, Mt. Lookout, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., social distancing and masks required. Due to limited capacity at church, guests are welcome to watch a livestream of the Funeral Mass by visiting www.olctk.org , selecting "Visit Church Website", and clicking "Live-Streamed Mass". Memorials may be directed to Our Lord Christ the King Church, 3223 Linwood Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45226 or Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. Online condolences at www.rohdefuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lord Christ the King
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
October 16, 2020
Wishing the entire Fleming family peace in knowing your parents are again together with our Lord. Prayers to each of you and your families, and may you always cherish your many wonderful memories. God Bless-
Janie Klare
Janie Klare
Friend
October 16, 2020
Janie Klare
Friend
October 16, 2020
So many wonderful memories of Theresa ---from the day she & Tom moved into the house next door to our last face-to-face visit (lunch) a couple of years ago. Her genuine smile was captivating, and her love of family and friends always evident.
God bless the children, grands & great-grand as her legacy lives on..............
Carol Ciarniello
Neighbor
October 16, 2020
Theresa, the Mayor of Wakefield! Our hearts are broken that our parish family has lost this very special mother of five, grandmother of 11, and great grandma of one. We loved seeing her at church to always be able to connect. She was always ready to help at Christ the King. Her ministry with the bereavement group was inspiring. Now we are grieving for this beautiful woman. We are sure that she and Tom are together again. Our love to all the Fleming family.
Carolyn&Mike Anderson
Friend
October 16, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Theresa gave generously of her time to the school and church. If asked to help, I don’t think she ever said no. She was a vital part of our parish and the community of Mt. Lookout. I enjoyed knowing her, we had many laughs together. I send my sincere sympathy to her family.
Judy Eilers
Friend
October 16, 2020
Dear Fleming Family, We were so sorry to hear about the loss of your dear mom. She was many things, but a faithful, loving friend was certainly one of them! I have many fond memories of her warm smile and caring visits, especially throughout the years my mom was so sick. She always brightened the room when she visited... Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this difficult time. With Love, Susan Costa Schoen & Dan
Susan Schoen
Friend
October 16, 2020
To Theresa's family, please accept my expression of appreciation in knowing Theresa. My times with her were for only a few years at Christ the King parish as our paths would cross at the early morning Mass. A wonderful part of knowing Theresa was her warm smile. Theresa would often stay a short time after Mass to pray which aloud me to get to the exit door just before she would. I would stand and wait for her and hold the door, that is when we would have a short laugh and extend the best to one another as we headed out for the day.
Steven Green
Friend
October 16, 2020
Theresa was funny, faith-filled, and giving of her time to others. I sang with her in Christ the King’s choir for 25 years. She was a joy to be around. May she rest in eternal peace with Our Lord. It’s nice to think of her reuniting with Tom too.
Jan McNerney
Friend
October 16, 2020
So sorry to hear about Theresa. She was a wonderful person and a longtime friend. She will certainly be missed. Sandy Brady
Sandy Brady
Friend
October 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Theresa AKA "Mrs. Fleming" was a wonderful lady, so friendly and her smile was contagious. She will be missed.
Angela Habel
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved