Therese (Tess) E. Ruschman Humpert
Passed to her eternal home Monday, September 30, 2019, at her home in Ft. Wright.
The best sweetheart and mom, Tess was born in Southgate, Kentucky to Joseph and Clara Ruschman. Tess was married to Harry Humpert for 69 years. She was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings. Tess is survived by her husband; four sisters, Bernadette Cunningham, Rita Keener, Sister Mary David Ruschman, OSB, and Agnes Rumker; eight children, Joseph Nam Nguyen (Anne Thi), Beth Dunn (John), Sheila Beauford (Tom), Anne Gastright (Rusty), John Humpert, Julie Batson (Dan), Jane Frantz (Bill), Eric Humpert (Joletta), 18 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren, and countless others who love her.
Tess was a graduate of Villa Madonna College and the diocesan Lay Pastoral Ministry Program. She taught in Paintsville, KY with Fr. Joseph Wimmers; at Regina High School, Cincinnati; at St. John Montessori pre-school, Newport; Blessed Sacrament CCD religious education; and St. Anthony parish RCIA (Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults). She was a Girl Scout leader. She was active in leadership for the Mustard Seed Charismatic Community.
Special thanks to the St. Charles Community, Hospice, and all the caregivers who served Tess so attentively and faithfully.
Memorials are suggested to Mustard Seed Community, c/o Blessed Sacrament Church, 2409 Dixie Highway, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017 or to St. Charles Community, 600 Farrell Drive, Ft. Wright, KY 41011. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com Visitation Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 E. Southern Ave., Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. Funeral Mass Friday, October 4, 2019 at 12:05 p.m. at Mother of God, 119 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011.
