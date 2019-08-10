Services
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Vine St. Hill Cemetery Chapel
3701 Vine St.
Cincinnati, OH
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Vine St. Hill Cemetery Chapel
3701 Vine St.
Cincinnati, OH
Burial
Following Services
Vine St. Hill Cemetery
3701 Vine St.
Cincinnati, OH
Theresia Binder Obituary
Theresia Binder

Cincinnati - Theresia Binder (nee Ellinger) beloved wife of the late John Binder. Loving mother of Maria (Rod) Weeks, Theresa (Pete) Davis and the late Walter (Liv. Michelle) Binder. Devoted Oma of Robert (Stephanie) Henegar, Kimberly (Mike) Hogan, Lara Whitely (Malcolm) Hooper, John Eric (Katherine) Weeks and David Jeffrey (Diana) Weeks. Step-grandmother of James Davis. Great Oma of 13 and great-great-Oma of one. Dear sister of Franciska "Fannie" Koenig. Passed away August 6, 2019. Age 94 years. Family will receive friends Monday, August 12, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until time of blessing service at 10:30 A.M. at the Vine St. Hill Cemetery Chapel, 3701 Vine St., Cincinnati, 45220. Burial immediately following the service. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Assc., 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cinti., OH 45203. neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 10, 2019
