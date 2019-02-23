Services
Theresia "Teri" (Etinger) Brockman

Theresia "Teri" (Etinger) Brockman Obituary
Theresia "Teri" Brockman (nee Etinger)

Taylor Mills - Theresia "Teri" Brockman (nee Etinger) passed away peacefully in her home on February 16, 2019. She leaves behind her husband Edward Brockman; daughters Debi DeBellevue and Allyson Marsh; sisters Kathy, Anna, Stephania, Juli,

Eugenia and Beth; brothers Constantine and John; grandchildren Izabella, Azelynn and Nic; granddog Teddy Bear;step children Mark and Debbie Brockman; step grandchildren Adelyn, Gannon and Carson; as well as many nieces and

nephews. She loved to dance and always did so with style. When she and her husband were on the dance floor all eyes were on them. Teri was a loving mother and grandmother and will be missed more than words can express.

Funeral services were held at Floral Hills Funeral Home. Burial took place in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. To leave online condolences, please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
