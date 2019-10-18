Services
Shorten & Ryan Funeral Home-West Chester - West Chester
8791 Cincinnati-Dayton Road
West Chester, OH 45069
(513) 779-2121
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Church
8815 E Kemper Rd
Cincinnati, OH
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Church
8815 E Kemper Rd,
Cincinnati,, OH
Thomas A. Hinssen "Babe", born July 23, 1938, passed away October 17, 2019. The family of Thomas will be receiving friends for a visitation at Good Shepherd Church (8815 E Kemper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249) on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM with a funeral mass to follow beginning at 10:00 AM. Services are in care of Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home where condolences and donations may be left at shortenandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
