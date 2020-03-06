Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
7711 Joseph Street
Mt. Healthy, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
7711 Joseph Street
Mt. Healthy, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Ohmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas A. Ohmer

Add a Memory
Thomas A. Ohmer Obituary
Thomas A. Ohmer

Colerain Township - Thomas A. Ohmer. Beloved husband of Eileen M. (nee Rehkamp) Ohmer. Dear father of Kim (Jeff) Beiting and David (Tina) Ohmer. Loving grandfather of Megan (Mike) Morgan, Kyle and Nevaeh Ohmer and Kristina and Kassidy Buschor; great grandfather of Colton Morgan. Brother of Ray, Robert and John Ohmer, Betty Oswald and the late Mary Feldhaus, Margaret Dirr and Joseph Ohmer. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020. Age 78 years.Visitation will be held at Church of the Assumption, 7711 Joseph Street, Mt. Healthy on Thursday, March 12 from 10 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Memorials may be directed to , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. Condolences may be expressed to the family at neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -