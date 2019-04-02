Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
Burial
Following Services
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North
Williamstown, KY
Independence - Thomas Allen "Tom" Gregory, of Independence, KY was taken from this Earth far too soon on Thursday, March 27, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio at the age of 68. He was born in Barberton, OH on September 24, 1950; the son of Dallas and Elizabeth Gregory. Tom had served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. During his time, he received the National Defense Service Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal. Tom then worked and retired as a supervisor for the and was a member of Immanuel United Methodist Church in Lakeside Park, KY. He was a lifetime member of the , enjoyed hunting and fishing and grilling out and cooking. Tom passionately cheered for the Cleveland Indians and the Ohio State Buckeyes. His greatest joy, however, came from spending time with his cherished family, especially his sons. Tom was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Gregory; his brother, Michael Gregory and his father-in-law, Raymond Sinnett. Surviving to mourn Tom's passing, but also to celebrate in a life well lived are his loving wife of 46 years, Tanya Gregory; sons, Jonathan (Shannon ) Gregory and Matthew Gregory; father, Dallas Gregory; sister, Patricia (Dennis) King; brother, Gary (Angela) Gregory; grandchildren, Sarah, Jacob and Hannah; mother-in-law, Ruth Ellen Sinnett; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends whose lives are now emptier with his passing. Family and Friends are welcome to gather in celebration of Tom's life from 10:00 Am until 12:00 PM on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. A funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Pastor Kelly McClendon of Immanuel United Methodist Church will officiate. Burial with military honors will immediately follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North in Williamstown, KY. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Tom's name to either the , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250 or LifeCenter Organ Donor Network, 615 Elsinore Place, #400, Cincinnati, OH 45202. For directions, to order flowers, to leave a message of condolence for the family or to view the Celebration of Life tribute video, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 2, 2019
