Thomas Andrew Doyle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Andrew Doyle

Thomas Andrew Doyle died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving wife of 60 years and family on May 26th in Cincinnati, Ohio at the age of 85.

Tom is survived by his wife, Judith(Judie) S. Doyle; children, Kristan(Andrew) Pierce of Holland, MI; Kara(John) Kokenge of Cincinnati, OH; Kelly Doyle of Cincinnati, OH; Kathrine(Robert) Neveu of Brunswick, ME; grandchildren Elizabeth(Kraig) Van Wieringen, Katrina Pierce; Thomas Kokenge, Julia Kokenge, Oliver Kokenge, Zachary Neveu, Nicholas Neveu, Mattinicus Neveu, and sister Elizabeth Clark of Charlotte, NC and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Elizabeth Doyle, and brother Dr. Arthur S. Doyle.

Tom was born on April 5, 1935 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was graduated from Purcell High School, The University of Dayton, and Xavier University. His love of mathematics led to a 47+ year career of teaching primarily students at Cincinnati Public Schools, at The University of Cincinnati Evening College and at Xavier University. Known for his Irish wit, good nature, friendliness, and study of bridge. Tom(Mert) was well loved and will be sorely missed by his family and friends.

A memorial and celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cincinnati Public Schools or the Free Store Food Bank.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 27 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved