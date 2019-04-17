Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
Service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
4:00 PM
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
Rocky River - Thomas Eugene Blakely, Jr., 60, of Rocky River, OH, formerly of Ft. Mitchell, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at his residence. Tommy was a Maintenance Man. He served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps. Tommy was a former member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Ft. Mitchell and loved fishing and riding motorcycles. Survivors include his parents, Thomas and Rosemarie Blakely; daughter, Emily Ames; son, Adam Blakely; sister, Kim Ann Gehr and 2 grandchildren. Visitation is on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 3:00 PM until the hour of service at 4:00 PM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. Tommy has generously donated his body to science. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
