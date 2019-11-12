|
|
Thomas Blakely
Fort Mitchell - Thomas E. Blakely, Sr., 84, of Ft. Mitchell, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. He was the owner and operator of T.E. Blakely and Son safe and vault inspection company. He was a member of the Covington Lions Club, American Legion, and . Tom was also a Kentucky Colonel and former president of Beechwood Swim Club. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Rosemarie Blakely; daughter, Kimberly Ann Gehr of Florida; grandchildren, Casandra, Jessica, Emily and Adam; and great grandchildren, Zoey, Zachary, Steven and Seara. Tom was preceded in death by his son, Thomas E. Blakely, Jr. Graveside service is on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 12:00 PM in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017 or , 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019