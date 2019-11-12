Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Blakely
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Blakely

Add a Memory
Thomas Blakely Obituary
Thomas Blakely

Fort Mitchell - Thomas E. Blakely, Sr., 84, of Ft. Mitchell, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. He was the owner and operator of T.E. Blakely and Son safe and vault inspection company. He was a member of the Covington Lions Club, American Legion, and . Tom was also a Kentucky Colonel and former president of Beechwood Swim Club. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Rosemarie Blakely; daughter, Kimberly Ann Gehr of Florida; grandchildren, Casandra, Jessica, Emily and Adam; and great grandchildren, Zoey, Zachary, Steven and Seara. Tom was preceded in death by his son, Thomas E. Blakely, Jr. Graveside service is on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 12:00 PM in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017 or , 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -