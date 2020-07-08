1/
Thomas C. Cook
Thomas C. Cook

Cincinnati - COOK

Thomas C.; Devoted father of Michael Cook and Christopher Cook; Dear grandfather of Michael T. Cook Jr. and Angelica Cook; Loving brother of Phyllis Everhart and Peggy Nagel; Also survived by nieces, nephews and a lot of friends; Passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the age of 65; Resident of Cincinnati; Visitation will be held at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 1 PM until time of Memorial Service at 4 PM; Donations may be sent to American Cancer Society; Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
