Thomas C. Nurre
- - Judge Thomas C. Nurre died at the age of 89 on February 2, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Nurre, to whom he was married for 36 years, and his 5 children, Kathryn, MaryAnn (Bob) Miller, Tom (Karen), Sara, and Lisa (Scott) Boatwright, 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Hilda Nurre, and 2 brothers, Richard and John Nurre. Tom graduated from St. Xavier HS in 1948, Xavier University in 1952 and spent 2 years as a Navy Chaplain Assistant. After receiving a law degree from UC in 1957, he spent 12 years in private practice. Tom became a judge in 1969, remaining on the bench for 44 years. His numerous awards/achievements, included being: President of the American Judges Association; Trustee of UC Law School; and the prestigious Thomas J. Moyer Award for Judicial Excellence. He also served as President of Cathedral Deanery and President of the Friars Club. Tom cherished the many wedding ceremonies he officiated. Beyond family, profession, and a deeply religious life, Tom was an avid tennis player, President of the Cincinnati Tennis Club and a member of Hyde Park Country Club. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020 at St. Cecilia Church, 3105 Madison Rd. from 4-7 PM. Funeral Mass will be Friday, February 7 at 10:30 AM at St. Cecilia Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Cecilia Catholic Church or are appreciated. Condolences to rohdefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020