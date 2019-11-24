|
Thomas Carl Amorati
Thomas Carl Amorati passed away peacefully on November 9, 2019 in Bellevue, Kentucky. Tom was born in Jersey City, New Jersey March 23, 1960 to Joan and Carlo Amorati. Tom was raised and spent most of his life in the Cleveland metropolitan area. Tom later settled in Cincinnati, Ohio to help in the care of his dear mother. Tom had many passions in life. From an early age, Tom showed an interest in all things motorized. His hobby of building and flying remote controlled airplanes, and buying and restoring automobiles led him to a long career as a Jet Aircraft Mechanic at Continental Airlines. Tom had an appreciation of good food and loved planning and preparing meals to share with his family. He also enjoyed traveling and cycling. Tom will always be remembered as a loving son and brother. He lived life to the fullest, was always generous and was a kind soul. Tom was predeceased by his parents Joan and Carlo Amorati. He is survived by siblings John (Karen) Amorati, Lisa (Thomas) Meyer and Steven (Ramona) Amorati, and nieces and nephews Carl, Brad, Alexandra, Roman, Juliette and Elyse.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1, 2019