Thomas Chalmers Overton
Springdale - Age 89, passed away on February 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lou Overton. Loving father of Susan (Keith Carter) Overton, David (Madalyn) Overton, Michael (Yvonne) Overton, and Nancy Overton; and dear grandfather of Matthew (Amanda) Overton, Jeffrey (Kady) Overton, Nicolette Overton, Philip Overton and Livia Overton and great grandchildren Alexander Overton, Emmalyn Overton, Jacob Overton, and Maxwell Overton. He was a proud descendant of Irish patriot Theobald Wolfe Tone. Upon retiring from Procter and Gamble he pursued his lifelong passion for model railroading. The family will hold a private memorial service. See vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019