Thomas Clark
Miami Township - Thomas P. Clark, 77, Mar. 27, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Helen C. "Penny" Clark (nee Vordenberg), devoted father of Randall Clark, Melissa Goergens (Tim) & Tammy Andrews (Greg), loving grandfather of Kelsey & Taylor Clark; Nathan & Hannah Goergens; Cameron, Madelon & Patrick Andrews, loving gr. grandfather of Kinsley & Thea Gibson, beloved son of the late Peter Charles & Louise Dorothy (nee Lowe) Clark, dear brother of Patricia Syak (the late Harry). Mr. Clark was a member of the Three Rivers Historical Society. Visitation Wed., Apr. 3, 6-8 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. Funeral service Thur., Apr. 4, 11 AM at Zion United Methodist Church, 4980 Zion Rd., Miami Heights. Memorials, if so desired, to Hamilton County Park District, c/o the funeral home. dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019