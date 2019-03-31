Services
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
(513) 941-6700
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion United Methodist Church
4980 Zion Rd
Miami Heights, OH
View Map
1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Thomas Clark Obituary
Thomas Clark

Miami Township - Thomas P. Clark, 77, Mar. 27, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Helen C. "Penny" Clark (nee Vordenberg), devoted father of Randall Clark, Melissa Goergens (Tim) & Tammy Andrews (Greg), loving grandfather of Kelsey & Taylor Clark; Nathan & Hannah Goergens; Cameron, Madelon & Patrick Andrews, loving gr. grandfather of Kinsley & Thea Gibson, beloved son of the late Peter Charles & Louise Dorothy (nee Lowe) Clark, dear brother of Patricia Syak (the late Harry). Mr. Clark was a member of the Three Rivers Historical Society. Visitation Wed., Apr. 3, 6-8 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. Funeral service Thur., Apr. 4, 11 AM at Zion United Methodist Church, 4980 Zion Rd., Miami Heights. Memorials, if so desired, to Hamilton County Park District, c/o the funeral home. dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019
